Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,692 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.41% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.52.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

