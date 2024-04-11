Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.41% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

(Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.