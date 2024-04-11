Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 4.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 260,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 951,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Harris N. Williams bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

