Gorilla Technology Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

GRRR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gorilla Technology Group worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

