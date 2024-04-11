Gorilla Technology Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of GRRR stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

