GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.14. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

