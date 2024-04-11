Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $132.34 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

