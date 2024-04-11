Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $31.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.10. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

