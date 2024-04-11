Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 624,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,204 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

