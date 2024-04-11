H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Nathan D. Weaver Sells 7,292 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $76.97 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

