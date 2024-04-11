Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

HLIT opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

