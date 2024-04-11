Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.17

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.17 and traded as high as $60.55. Haynes International shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 492,469 shares changing hands.

HAYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

