HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $974.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $954.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.89. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.