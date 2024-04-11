HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.95 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

