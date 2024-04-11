HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

