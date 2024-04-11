HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

MDY stock opened at $537.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

