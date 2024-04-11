HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

ARCC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Ares Capital



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.



