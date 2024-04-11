HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

