HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMH opened at $222.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

