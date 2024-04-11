HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,360,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

