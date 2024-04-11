HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,099,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

MPC opened at $211.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

