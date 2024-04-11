HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.