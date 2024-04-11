HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:XJUN opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

