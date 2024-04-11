HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

