HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

