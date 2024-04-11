HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 145 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

