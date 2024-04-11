HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

