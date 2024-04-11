HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWV opened at $294.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.84.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

