HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.