HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

