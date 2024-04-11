HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

