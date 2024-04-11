HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 603 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

DEO opened at $142.33 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average of $146.98.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

