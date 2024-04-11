HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 672 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

