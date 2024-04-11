HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 761 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 25,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 84,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.