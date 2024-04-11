HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.