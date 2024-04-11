HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELEV. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

ELEV stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.22, a quick ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

