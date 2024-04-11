Head to Head Comparison: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.72% -39.39% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -43.08% -37.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Kezar Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 158.92 -$151.09 million ($1.57) -7.10 Kezar Life Sciences $7.00 million 8.32 -$101.87 million ($1.41) -0.57

Risk and Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Kezar Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kezar Life Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.31%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,275.00%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.