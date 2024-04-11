Head to Head Comparison: Snail (SNAL) and Its Peers

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) is one of 431 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Snail to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Snail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Snail alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Snail and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10% Snail Competitors -78.91% -46.04% -7.80%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Snail has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Snail and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snail Competitors 2084 13982 28146 730 2.61

Snail currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 749.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snail and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $60.90 million -$9.09 million -4.42 Snail Competitors $1.95 billion $293.41 million 24.02

Snail’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Snail beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Snail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.