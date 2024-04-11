Head to Head Survey: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) versus DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion N/A $1.57 billion $2.14 15.34 DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -0.02

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 128.29, suggesting that its share price is 12,729% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 0 2.50 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 5.12% 13.10% 3.93% DXI Capital N/A N/A -923.57%

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

