Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 515,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,225,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at $4,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 801,644 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.