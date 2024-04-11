Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.89.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

