HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Stock Price Down 4.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 1,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 607.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares in the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

