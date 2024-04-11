Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,929,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

