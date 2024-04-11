Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Director Timothy W. Wilhite Sells 10,000 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFBL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

