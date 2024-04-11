Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Paul Hayes Sells 59,074 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £513,353.06 ($649,731.76).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 869 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £34,447.16 ($43,598.48).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON HWDN opened at GBX 876 ($11.09) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 605 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 839.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 768.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,904.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

HWDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.95) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.48) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.77) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 810.83 ($10.26).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

