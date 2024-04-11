Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

