Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

HBAN opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

