Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 2.2%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 305,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,526,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $761.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 5,252,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.