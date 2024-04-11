ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Damian Banks Sells 47,508 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks sold 47,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40), for a total transaction of A$28,504.80 ($18,877.35).
Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Damian Banks 23,754 shares of ImExHS stock.
ImExHS Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.
About ImExHS
ImExHS Limited offers cloud-based medical imaging solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers a medical imaging software that is focused on the development and sale of modular imaging systems, which include information systems for radiology, cardiology, and pathology, as well as a picture archiving and communications system.
