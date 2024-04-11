Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 4,807 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMVT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunovant

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.